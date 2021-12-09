Explosion in Delhi's Rohini court, proceedings suspended

Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
The fire officials said they received information about the explosion at 10.40 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2021 12:14 IST
A mysterious explosion was reported in Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday morning, fire officials said. According to news agency PTI, initial reports claim that a laptop in the court exploded.

Police, however, said they are investigating.

Proceedings in the court have been suspended, officials said.

Further details are awaited. 

(With PTI inputs)

