Rohingya migrants row: AAP ready to compromise national security for vote bank politics, alleges BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union minister Anurag Thakur

Rohingya migrants row: Hitting back at Aam Aadmi Party over the Rohingya illegal migrants issue, the BJP alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal party is trying to 'compromise national security for vote bank politics.' Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to order a probe to ascertain on whose instructions the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to apartments in the national capital was taken.

"They're (AAP govt) ready to compromise national security for vote bank politics. National security is of utmost importance to us &like we've said before, illegal immigrants won't be given shelter here; MEA in talks to send them back to their countries," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

"Rohingyas who live here & are illegal migrants are given free water, electricity, ration; now even flats were to be given to them by Delhi government. They have lied again, distributed 'Revdis.' Why could he (CM Kejriwal) not ready detention centers?" asked Thakur.

Clearing the Centre's stand on the issue, Thakur said, "I'd like to clarify, HMO has articulately said that Rohingya illegal migrants won't be considered citizens of India. They will be sent back; MEA is in talks for the same. This is the last statement."

Sisodia said he has also urged the home minister to make clear the Centre's stand on the issue of shifting of Rohingya Muslims. He claimed the Home Ministry came out with a clarification on the issue on Wednesday only after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweets on the move to shift Rohingyas was opposed by his Aam Aadmi Party and others.

Rejecting the Union Home Ministry's claim that it was the Delhi government's proposal, Sisodia had alleged on Wednesday the BJP-led Centre was "secretly" trying to give "permanent residence" to Rohingya refugees in the national capital.

Latest India News