Priyanka Gandhi should also contest elections and not just campaign for Congress: Robert Vadra | EXCLUSIVE

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary, is of the view that Priyanka Gandhi should also focus on fighting elections and just not concentrate on poll campaigning.

When asked if he was joining politics, Vadra said, "The party should first give a chance to Priyanka Gandhi, after that if they feel that I too can do some work, then I will definitely come into politics."

In an exclusive interview with India TV, the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi said that it was wrong for BJP leader bring his name during Parliament's Monsoon Session. Mounting his attack on the BJP, he said, that whenever the BJP is in trouble, it uses my name. "Sonia Gandhi was attacked by taking my name during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is completely wrong. Apart from discussing important issues, I was being called my names."

Union Minister Smriti Irani wasted the time of Parliament by not discussing issues like women's safety, price rise and unemployment, but by taking his name, Vadra added.

'Ready for any investigation'

Robert Vadra said that all kinds of allegations are levelled against him. "I have repeatedly asked the government to investigate whatever allegations are levelled against me. If any wrong is found, I am ready to face whatever punishment is given to me." Vadra said that many allegations have been made against him in the last 10 years. The government's investigative agencies - ED and Income Tax Department have also inquired. But to date, they have not found anything. "But in the midst of all this, I definitely got a clean chit from his Haryana government. Despite this, the government is still targeting me. Vadra said that I am a member of the Gandhi family and people meet me, I meet many people. I feel happy that I am a member of this family. Because of this, I could meet former US President Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela."

