Robert Vadra case: Rajasthan High Court refuses stay on custodial interrogation

Robert Vadra case: The Rajasthan High Court today (December 22) rejected businessman Robert Vadra's petition seeking a stay on his custodial interrogation but said he cannot be arrested for two more weeks in connection with a land deal.
Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to him.
While pronouncing the judgement, Justice PS Bhati said the stay on Vadra's arrest will remain in force for a fortnight to allow him to appeal in a higher court.
More details awaited.
ALSO READ: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bundi; Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra join Rahul | WATCH