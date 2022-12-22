Thursday, December 22, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Robert Vadra case: Rajasthan High Court refuses stay on custodial interrogation

Robert Vadra case: Rajasthan High Court refuses stay on custodial interrogation

Robert Vadra case: Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to him.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Jodhpur Published on: December 22, 2022 14:14 IST
Robert Vadra case, Robert Vadra case history, Robert Vadra case latest news, Robert Vadra case lates
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Robert Vadra case: Rajasthan High Court refuses stay on custodial interrogation, allows interim protection from arrest.

Robert Vadra case:  The Rajasthan High Court today (December 22) rejected businessman Robert Vadra's petition seeking a stay on his custodial interrogation but said he cannot be arrested for two more weeks in connection with a land deal.

Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to him.

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice PS Bhati said the stay on Vadra's arrest will remain in force for a fortnight to allow him to appeal in a higher court. 

More details awaited. 

ALSO READ: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bundi; Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra join Rahul | WATCH

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News