Railways renames RPF as Indian Railway Protection Force Service

The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service. The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2019 15:55 IST
The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service. The ministry has accorded organized Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

"Consequent upon grant of organized group A status ( OGAS) to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honorable court's orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service," the order stated. 

