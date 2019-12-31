Central Railway to run special late night trains on December 31

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Central Railway to run special late night services on December 31

The Central Railway (CR) will run four additional suburban services between CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel stations on New Year. The announcement was made by the Central Railways, which said the move has been taken for the convenience of New Year revellers. The additional trains will run after December 31 midnight.

"These suburban special trains will stop at all stations. Of the four services, two will run on the main line and the rest on the Harbour line," a CR spokesperson said on Monday.

All these locals will depart at 1.30 am from CSMT (Main and Harbour line) for Kalyan and Panvel stations.

The Western Railway had announced that it will operate eight special services between Churchgate and Virar stations after the December 31 midnight.

Every year, thousands of people from extended suburbs travel in local trains to ring in the New Year at the iconic Gateway of India in south Mumbai.

