Rishikesh vegetable market sealed after 7 traders test coronavirus positive

A wholesale vegetable market in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh was sealed on Thursday after seven traders there tested positive for COVID-19.

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said a temporary vegetable market was set up on the IDPL campus to ensure that the supply chain is not disrupted.

Seven vegetable traders there tested positive for COVID-19 late on Wednesday night, he said.

All traders at the wholesale market have been quarantined, he added.

The wholesale market supplied vegetables to five hilly districts of Uttarakhand.

