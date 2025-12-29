Rishikesh: Protesters block highway, pelt stone at police as authorities probe forest land case The protest comes in response to the actions of a probe committee set up by the Uttarakhand government following a Supreme Court order dated December 22. The committee is tasked with surveying the reserved forest land and is required to submit its status report to the top court by January 5.

Locals clashed with police and forest officials on Sunday during a protest against an investigation into the lease of 2,866 acres of reserved forest land in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. Demonstrators blocked a highway and railway tracks, causing significant disruption for several hours.

The protest began around 4 pm in the Mansa Devi area, where locals staged a sit-in on the railway tracks, halting the Rishikesh-bound Barmer Express for nearly four hours. Some protesters also obstructed road traffic. During the agitation, stones were thrown at police and forest department personnel present at the site.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh rushed to the location after being informed about the situation. He persuaded the protesters to remove the blockade, and traffic on the highway and railway line was eventually restored. The police also conducted a ‘flag march’ in the Shyampur area of the city to ensure law and order.

The protest comes in response to the actions of an investigation committee set up by the Uttarakhand government following a Supreme Court order dated December 22. The committee is tasked with surveying the reserved forest land and is required to submit its status report to the Supreme Court by January 5.

Survey continues amid claims of illegalities

Officials said the committee continued its fieldwork despite opposition, measuring land in areas including Bapu Gram, Shivaji Nagar, Meera Nagar, Nandu Farm, Malviya Nagar, Amit Gram and Mansa Devi. Experts note that, as the land falls under the reserved forest category, it cannot be officially registered. However, there are claims that the leased land is being illegally bought and sold using cheap stamp papers, with local people allegedly involved in the transactions.

The controversy reached the Supreme Court through a petition filed by Anita Kandwal. Authorities believe that those benefitting from the illegal land dealings are attempting to disrupt the inquiry, prompting protests against the investigation team.