Rishi Kapoor - Bollywood's statesman - dies, leaders mourn death

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at the age of 67. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The death of one of India's most celebrated actors has left the world shocked. Politicians are mourning the death of Rishi Kapoor. The sad news comes less than 24 hours after the sad demise of another Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

A number of politicians, influetial personalities are expressing their condolence on the demise of veteran personality Rishi Kapoor. A while back, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra has also paid tribute to Rishi Kapoor saying, "Terrible to read and hear of the sad demise of Mr Rishi Kapoor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire kapoor family. I knew him well and he was a person who was always smiling and did give good advice. Watched his movies in my teens."

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has led the condolences over the death of Rishi Kapoor. Rahul has expressed his sorrow over the death of the actor and called this 'terrible week for Indian cinema'. "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief," he tweeted.

Another senior Congress leader, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot also tweeted condoling the death of the legendary actor. "Saddened to know veteran actor #RishiKapoor has passed away. It is a devastating news for his family, friends & fans. My heartfelt condolences to his close ones. May they find strength in this most difficult time. He would always be remembered for his iconic roles..."

Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar also expressed his grief over the passing away of Rishi Kapoor. "The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his condolence to the Kapoor family. In his tweet Kejriwal sai, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in his tweet, said that Rishi Kapoor had carved a special place in the hearts of his fans. "Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.

