Rijiju refutes Kharge's claim on CISF personnel's presence in House; Nadda offers 'tuition' to Oppn

New Delhi:

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday slammed the deployment of the security inside the House, calling it “objectionable and undemocratic". Kharge wrote to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, claiming the presence of CISF personnel during protest by the Opposition parties.

"I'm writing to you on behalf of the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha. We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel were made to run into the well of the House while members were exercising their democratic right to protest. We saw this yesterday, and we saw it again today. Has our Parliament been reduced to such a level?" Kharge said.

"This is most objectionable, and we strongly condemn it. We expect that in the future, CISF personnel will not come trooping into the well of the House when members are raising important issues of public concern," he added.

He also cited the example of BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, saying the duo, during their tenures as the LoPs hailed disruptions as part of a vibrant "democratic process".

Rijiju refutes Kharge’s claim

Responding to Kharge’s allegations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Kharge of ‘misleading’ the house by presenting false facts. Rijiju said only marshals were present in the house that day.

"I would like to ask one thing for clarification. LoP is a very senior leader. Mallikarjun Kharge raised the question. He specifically said that military people would be brought in the House, CISF jawans were brought in and Delhi Police was brought in. This is clear in record that only the Marshal can enter the House. Only the Marshals were here that day. So, LoP misled and presented false facts here. He has also written to you. When LoP writes a false letter to Chair and presents false facts, what action should be taken?" he said.

Nadda’s tuition jibe at Opposition

Meanwhile, the Leader of the House, JP Nadda has schooled the opposition over Kharge’s "democratic right to protest" remark.

"I have told these people several times... I was in the opposition for over 40 years. They should take tuition classes (on House conduct) from me. I will tell them how the opposition should conduct itself,” he said.