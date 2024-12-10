RG Kar rape case: Supreme Court asks National Task Force to submit its final report within 12 weeks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court

Supreme Court on Monday heard the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape case and directed the National Task Force (NTF) to submit its final report within twelve weeks and posts the matter on March 17, 2025. During the hearing, the Supreme Court sought to know the status of the trial in the RG Kar incident.

Advocate Vrinda Grover informed the top court that the trial is ongoing and CBI expects the trial to conclude by next week. The Supreme Court was told that the accused's DNA has been matched. The Supreme Court took the status report of the CBI on record and the CBI in its status report said that statements of 43 witnesses were recorded.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in connection with a case of financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Former Principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh and four others have been named in the chargesheet, officials said.

According to an official release, the CBI filed the chargesheet on November 29 in the Special Judge, CBI Court, Alipore, against: (1) Dr Sandip Ghosh, the then Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata; (2) Dr Ashish Kumar Pandey, the then House Staff of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital; (3) Biplab Singha, Proprietor of M/s Maa Tara Traders; (4) Suman Hazra, Proprietor of M/s Hazra Medical; and (5) Afsar Ali Khan, Additional Security and Key person of M/s Eshan Cafe.

"This case was registered in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta regarding financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata," the CBI said.

Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

Earlier, on August 26, the CBI concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The body of the trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide protests. A civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested shortly after.