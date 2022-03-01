R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi govt for withdrawal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border during their tractor march on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

The Delhi government has given its approval to withdraw 17 cases, including one involving the violence on Republic Day last year, registered by the police here during the anti-farm law protests, a senior government officials said Tuesday. He said the file related to the cases sent by Lt Governor Anil Baijal's Office to Home Minister Satyendar Jain on January 31 were approved by him on Monday after the opinion of law department was sought.

The Delhi Police had identified 17 out of 54 cases registered during November 2020 to December 2021 for withdrawal. One of the cases is related to about 200-300 protesters and 25 tractors reaching the Red Fort and entering its premises through the Lahori Gate, resulting in damage to ticket counters, doorframe metal detector and baggage scanners at the monument.

Another case was registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station in Northeast Delhi against protesting farmers entering Delhi from the side of Loni border with Uttar Pradesh, riding 150-175 tractors and allegedly obstructing policemen from discharging their duty and assaulting them.

Most of the cases were registered against the protesters for the violation of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines during the over one-year-long anti-farm law stir at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi.

The protesters, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, laid siege at Delhi borders in November 2020 demanding the Centre to withdraw three farm laws enacted by the Parliament. The protest ended in December 2021 with the Modi government withdrawing the farm laws.

The Centre had also agreed to the demand of the agitating farmers umbrella organisation Samyukta Kisan Morcha for the withdrawal of the cases registered against the protesters, between November 2020 to December 2021.

The protesting farmers in convoys of tractors had entered the national capital on Republic Day last year leading to violence and vandalism on the roads as well as the Red Fort situated in walled city.

