Republic Day: PM Modi extends greetings to nation, says 'bow to all great women and men'

Republic Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 26) extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. Wishing for strengthening efforts to preserve the ideals of the Constitution and working towards a prosperous India, PM Modi wishes India on the occasion of the Republic Day 2025.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path today with a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari. The celebrations this year will be a unique blend of India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest. Around 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These special guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'.

They include best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the Government. The Republic Day parade, which will start at 10.30 am, will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

The Prime Minister will then come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army, will escort President of India and her Indonesian counterpart as they arrive at Kartavya Path.

One of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, the Fly-past will witness a breath-taking air show by 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters of the Air Force, including Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters. The ceremony will culminate with the national anthem and the release of balloons carrying banners with the official logo depicting 75 years of the Constitution coming into effect.