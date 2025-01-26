Republic Day 2025 LIVE: India to showcase military prowess, cultural diversity and progress at parade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Republic Day 2025 LIVE

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path today with a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari. The celebrations this year will be a unique blend of India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest. Around 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These special guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the Government. The Republic Day parade, which will start at 10.30 am, will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The Prime Minister will then come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army, will escort President of India and her Indonesian counterpart as they arrive at Kartavya Path. The two Presidents will arrive in the 'Traditional Buggy', the practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.