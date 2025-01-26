Sunday, January 26, 2025
     
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: India to showcase military prowess, cultural diversity and progress at parade

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Kartavya Path will be witness to a march past by the Marching Contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy. The marching contingent will consist of 152 members, with 190 members in the military band.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 26, 2025 6:57 IST, Updated : Jan 26, 2025 8:41 IST
Republic Day, india republic day, Republic Day LIVE UPDATES, happy republic day 2025, republic day q
Image Source : INDIA TV Republic Day 2025 LIVE

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path today with a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari. The celebrations this year will be a unique blend of India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest. Around 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These special guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the Government. The Republic Day parade, which will start at 10.30 am, will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. The Prime Minister will then come to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. President's Bodyguard, the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army, will escort President of India and her Indonesian counterpart as they arrive at Kartavya Path. The two Presidents will arrive in the 'Traditional Buggy', the practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

  • Jan 26, 2025 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Padma Awards 2025 announced, P Datchanamoorthy, Naren Gurung among recipients this year

    The Padma Awards 2025 were announced on Republic Day eve, Saturday.The award seeks to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service and Trade and Industry.The Padma Awards continue to celebrate the achievements of remarkable individuals across India, recognising their significant contributions to society and inspiring future generations to follow in their footsteps.The Padma Shri award is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan.The Padma Shri awardee list includes several names who have made a remarkable impact in their respective fields.

     

  • Jan 26, 2025 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Hockey icon Sreejesh awarded Padma Bhushan; Ashwin, Harvinder honoured with Padma Shri

    India's former hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and former all-rounder R Ashwin were among former and current players honoured with Padma awards on the eve of 76th Republic Day. Sreejesh has been awarded Padma Bhushan. Paris 2024 Paralympics gold medallist Harvinder Singh, former football captain Inivalappil Mani Vijayan, former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and coach Satyapal Singh have been awarded Padma Shri. The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories - Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. The awards are given in various disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, and literature, among others.

  • Jan 26, 2025 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Republic of India completes 75 years; parade to showcase military might, cultural heritage

    India as a sovereign democratic republic completed 75 years of its eventful journey on Sunday, with the stage set at the Kartavya Path here for the ceremonial parade during which the country will showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage. Besides VVIP dignitaries, members of the Paralympic contingent, sarpanches from top-performing villages, handloom artisans and forest and wildlife conservation workers are among the nearly 10,000 special guests who have been invited to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade.

     

  • Jan 26, 2025 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Republic Day: PM Modi extends greetings to nation, says 'bow to all great women and men'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 26) extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. "Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

     

  • Jan 26, 2025 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    First Republic Day celebrations held at Irwin Amphitheatre, parade took place in afternoon

    Huge tri-colour-themed banners have been put up along the Kartavya Path while the theme for this year's tableaux that would roll down the boulevard where the annual Republic Day celebrations take place is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', focusing on 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution.

     

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Indonesia key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision: President Droupadi Murmu

    Reflecting on the old ties between India and Indonesia, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, said that the principles of "pluralism, inclusiveness and the rule of law" are common to both countries and have given direction to their contemporary relations.President Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.She also emphasised that Indonesia is a key pillar of India's 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific Vision."I welcome President Subianto on his first State Visit to India. Values of pluralism, inclusiveness and the rule of law are common to both countries and these shared values have given direction to our contemporary relations," President Murmu said at the banquet.Reflecting on the "millennia-old civilisational links" between the two countries, she recalled that 75 years ago on India's first Republic Day in 1950, when then Indonesian President Sukarno was the Chief Guest."This is a historic occasion, as 75 years ago on our first Republic Day in 1950, we had the President Sukarno of Indonesia as the Chief Guest. This is a reflection of the long-standing ties and strong democratic tradition between our two countries," the President said.She added, "I recall the millennia-old civilisational links between India and Indonesia, including the 'Bali Jatra' observed in Odisha, which commemorates the journeys undertaken by Indian seafarers and traders in ancient times from India to Bali and other regions of the Indo-Pacific. Indonesia is a key pillar of India's 'Act East' policy and Indo-Pacific Vision."

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Indonesian delegation sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at President's banquet

    In a heartfelt showcase of soft culture influencing bilateral ties between two countries, an Indonesian delegation sang the famous Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.The delegation hosted in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan included senior Indonesian ministers.The title track from the movie of the same name -- 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The directorial debut of Karan Johar was a huge blockbuster both in India and overseas.The song, composed by Jatin Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, was a major hit among the audience and still continues to captivate people.

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to grace India's Republic Day Parade as Chief Guest

    Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace India's 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartvya Path today, in a great showcase of the two countries' long-standing ties, as India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 was also graced by then Indonesian President Sukarno.President Prabowo, who is on his first state visit to India, will be the fourth Indonesian President to attend India's Republic Day celebrations.A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital.This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Awards like Padma Vibhushan "wake up" artistes a new to their own excellence: Subramaniam

    Many a time, a government award like Padma Award nudge artistes to "wake up" to their own excellence, which they might have forgotten in the hustle and bustle of life, said violin maestro L Subramaniam, one of the seven Padma Vibhushan awardees announced on Saturday. "They now can pause and reflect, 'oh, we must have done something extraordinary to get this award'," said Subramaniam to PTI. Subramaniam said he received his first Padma award when Russia was still the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and R Venkataraman was the president.

     

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    9 people from West Bengal get Padma Shri

    Nine people from West Bengal were recognised with Padma Shri on Saturday. Among them were singer Arijit Singh, actor Mamata Shankar, drummer Gokul Chandra Das, educationist Nagendra Nath Roy, industrialists Pawan Goenka and Sajjan Bhajanka, Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj), sarod artiste Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, and social worker Vinayak Lohani.

     

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    "We join them in recognising its enduring significance": US extends greetings to India on Republic Day

    The United States extended greetings to India on Republic Day, and said Washington joins New Delhi on the occasion to recognize its "enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy."US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a statement, said the India-US relationship continues to reach new heights and will be the "defining relationship of the 21st century.""On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said in his statement.

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Google celebrates India's 76th R-Day with 'wildlife meets culture' doodle

    A snow leopard in a Ladakhi dress, a 'tiger' wearing a dhoti-kurta holding a traditional instrument and a few other animals and birds representing different regions of India and its diversity feature in a special doodle by internet giant Google to mark the 76th Republic Day. The colourful artwork, which borrows an element of surrealism, depicts the six letters of 'GOOGLE' artistically woven into the theme, giving the appearance of a 'wildlife parade'. India will showcase its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on the Kartavya Path here on Sunday as it completes 75 years as a Republic.

     

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day celebration

    Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Republic Day celebration informing commuters about the restrictions and diversion in place on several roads. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) DK Gupta told PTI Videos that the entry at the borders of the city will be restricted from Saturday evening. "We have made a detailed traffic plan according to which from 9 pm on Saturday (January 25), the entry at the bordering areas will be restricted and only essential vehicles will be allowed. This restriction will be in placed till the parade gets over," Gupta stated. Apart from this, there will be diversions on the roads leading to the parade route from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort. The traffic restriction will be in place on C-Hexagon after 9.15 pm on Saturday, he said. According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort. There will be a function at National War Memorial, India Gate at 9.30 am. The parade will follow Vijay Chowk, Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, round about statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and Red Fort, they said.

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    70,000 cops guard Delhi on Republic Day

    The national capital is on high alert on Republic Day as over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 police personnel are deployed across the city, police said. A six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel will be deployed in New Delhi district alone. "Installation of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with data-based facial recognition and video analytics. Anti-drone systems covering a four kilometres radius to detect and deactivate aerial threats. Snipers on rooftops and sealing of over 200 buildings along the parade route, with residential windows facing the route also secured," a police officer said. Restrictions on traffic movement, especially in central Delhi, was clamped in the city from Saturday.

     

  • Jan 26, 2025 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Republic Day: 942 police personnel awarded gallantry and service medals

    A total of 942 police, fire and civil defence personnel have been awarded different categories of gallantry and service medals on the eve of the Republic Day, according to a government statement issued on Saturday. These include 95 gallantry medals. The awardees include the personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence and those working in correctional services, the Union home ministry said. Among the gallantry award winners, 28 deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 28 in the Jammu and Kashmir region, three in the northeast and 36 posted in other regions are being awarded for their gallant action, it said.

  • Jan 26, 2025 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Republic Day parade: Robust security is in place in Delhi with barricading and police checks

  • Jan 26, 2025 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi Metro starts services early on Republic Day to facilitate commuters

    Delhi Metro started its services at 3 am on Republic Day to facilitate people to reach Kartavya Path. As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3 am on all lines on Sunday to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony. 
