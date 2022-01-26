Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Security stepped up in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; sniffer dog units deployed

This year's Republic Day parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces. The Army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022). Two Param Vir Chakra awardees and one Ashok Chakra awardee will also participate in this year's parade. Meanwhile, over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for Republic Day security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures intensified. These personnel include deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors, sub-inspectors. Armed police force personnel and commandos, officers and jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been deployed, he said.