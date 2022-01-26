Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Security stepped up in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; sniffer dog units deployed

The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday will depict the government's achievement of providing clean tap water to homes of people living in Ladakh at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet in harsh winters.

The proud droplet at the front of the tableau depicts the achievement of 'Har Ghar Jal' and community ownership of the village water supply.

The Middle section of the tableau will showcase the joy of the community now getting clean tap water in the comfort of their homes, schools and anganwadies.