  4. Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Security stepped up in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; sniffer dog units deployed
Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: Security stepped up in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; sniffer dog units deployed

For this year's Republic Day, security has been stepped up across poll-bound Punjab and neighbouring Haryana as well. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units were deployed at vulnerable places and vehicles entering the two states were being checked thoroughly, officials have said.

New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 7:10 IST
This year's Republic Day parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces. The Army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022). Two Param Vir Chakra awardees and one Ashok Chakra awardee will also participate in this year's parade. Meanwhile, over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for Republic Day security duties in the national capital and anti-terror measures intensified. These personnel include deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors, sub-inspectors. Armed police force personnel and commandos, officers and jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been deployed, he said.

  • Jan 26, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: President Kovind to unfurl tricolour at Rajpath

    Watch Video Report

  • Jan 26, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: Security tightened in Lucknow

    UP: Stricter security implemented at various locations in Lucknow, as a checking drive gets conducted ahead of the Republic Day celebrations

  • Jan 26, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: Security tightened in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra: Tightened security by Mumbai Police witnessed in the city, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations

  • Jan 26, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: Jammu Tawi railway station illuminated in tricolour

    Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu Tawi railway station illuminated in tricolour, ahead of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations

    India Tv - R-Day 2022

    Image Source : ANI

    Jammu Tawi railway station illuminated in tricolour

     

  • Jan 26, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: Jal Shakti Ministry to display tableau showing water supply in Ladakh

    The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday will depict the government's achievement of providing clean tap water to homes of people living in Ladakh at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet in harsh winters.

    The proud droplet at the front of the tableau depicts the achievement of 'Har Ghar Jal' and community ownership of the village water supply.

    The Middle section of the tableau will showcase the joy of the community now getting clean tap water in the comfort of their homes, schools and anganwadies.

  • Jan 26, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: Bengal govt buildings illuminated with tricolours

    West Bengal: Raj Bhavan, Reserve Bank of India and the Old Telegraph office in Kolkata illuminated with tricolours, in view of the 73rd  Republic Day celebrations

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: Government buildings illuminated in Rajkot

    Gujarat: Various government buildings in Rajkot illuminated ahead of the Republic Day celebrations

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: Doda's Ganpat Bridge in J&K illuminated for R-Day

    Jammu & Kashmir: Doda's Ganpat Bridge illuminated for the Republic Day celebrations

     

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: Nepal President, PM, Foreign Minister extend felicitations

    Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, & Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka, extend felicitations on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day

    India Tv - Republic Day 2022

    Image Source : ANI

    Nepal President, PM, Foreign Minister extend felicitations

     

  • Jan 26, 2022 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R-Day 2022: Security tightened in Delhi amid looming drone attack threat

    Security arrangements have been tightened in the national capital ahead of celebrations of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday amid security agencies warning police about the danger of drone attacks in the national capital. Police have installed anti-drone systems in view of the threat and have started searching for suspicious people. 

    According to the sources, security agencies have warned the police about the danger of drone attack in the national capital. Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has also briefed about the security in the capital. The intelligence department has asked the police to keep an eye on drone sellers, sources added.

