'It appears Centre wants people to die', Delhi HC blasts Centre over new Remdesivir use protocol

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the new protocol on the use of Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment. The demand for Remdesivir has increased exponentially across the country amid the massive second Covid wave.

"This is wrong. This is a complete non-application of mind. Now people who do not have oxygen will not get Remdesivir either. It appears you want people to die," Justice Prathiba M Singh said to the central government.

It appears the Centre was changing the protocol to reduce the shortage of the drug, the high court said. "This is complete mismanagement," the court went on to add.

The Delhi High Court's sharp reaction came as it was hearing a plea by a lawyer who is suffering from COVID-19 and was able to get only three out of the six doses of Remdesivir required.

Due to court's intervention, the lawyer got the remaining vials on Tuesday (April 27) night.

