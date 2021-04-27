If you can't manage, we'll ask Centre to take over: Delhi HC pulls up Kejriwal govt over Covid crisis

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Delhi High Court slams Kejriwal government over its handling of Covid crisis.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up Arvind Kejriwal government over its handling of the current Covid crisis in the national capital. Angered over the mismanagement, the court told the Aam Aadmi Party government that it will ask the Centre to take over 'if you cannot manage it'.

"Set your house in order. If you cannot manage it, we will ask the central government to takeover," the Delhi High Court.

The court observed that the government authorities appeared completely unaware about the ground realities and are just issuing 'unreasonable orders'. The court's remark came after the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital said that it was impossible to follow the government's order to provide oxygen and medicine to patients within minutes of admission in emergency ward.

ALSO READ: Will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply: Delhi High Court

The court also noted that rampant black marketing of Covid-related medicines was on amid the pandemic and directed the city government to conduct a proper audit.

"We direct the Delhi government to take record from all pharmacies on supply of Remdesivir, Dexamethasone and Fabiflu and other drugs and conduct random audit to find out if there has been any black marketing," the court said.

ALSO READ: Can't be mute spectator during national crisis, says Supreme Court; questions vaccine pricing

"It is clear to us that Delhi government has to pull up its socks with respect to distribution of not only liquid oxygen but also oxygen cylinders. In case the refiller does not provide the data to the GNCTD portal, strict action would be taken against them by the GNCTD and us," the court added.

Latest India News