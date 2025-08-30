Reliance Foundation building 2,000-bed medical city in Mumbai, announces Nita Ambani Reliance Foundation will set up a 2,000-bed AI-driven Medical City in Mumbai, combining advanced technology with affordable care. Alongside healthcare, its initiatives span education, rural development, sports, conservation, urban green projects, and culture.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced the establishment of a 2,000-bed Medical City in Mumbai. The facility will feature AI-powered diagnostics, cutting-edge medical technology, and world-class doctors, offering affordable care to all. “This will not be just another hospital; it will be India’s beacon of healthcare innovation,” she said at the 48th AGM of Reliance Industries.

Building on a legacy of care

Nita Ambani recalled that the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has treated 3.3 million patients in the past decade. Expanding this legacy, she introduced Jeevan, a new wing for chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and advanced paediatric cancer care, designed to provide both cutting-edge treatment and compassionate support.

Training the next generation

The upcoming medical city will also host a transformative medical college, aimed at preparing a new generation of doctors to serve India and the world. The mission, Ambani stressed, is not just capacity-building, but making world-class healthcare accessible and affordable for every Indian. Beyond healthcare, Reliance Foundation worked across 55,000 villages, impacting 1.5 million lives this year. Initiatives included water security, resilient farming, fishing community support, and women-child empowerment.

With over 1,100 Anganwadis upgraded in Maharashtra and Telangana, the Foundation aims to bring modern early childhood education to 10 million children.

Sports and youth empowerment

Under the Education and Sports for All programme, Reliance Foundation has reached 23 million children, nurturing talent from grassroots to global stages. Nita Ambani spotlighted the success of Robin Minz, the first tribal cricketer in the IPL, and celebrated the Mumbai Indians Women’s team’s two WPL titles. Looking ahead, she reaffirmed Reliance Foundation’s commitment to India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Ambani also praised Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiative led by Anant Ambani. Housing 1.5 lakh rescued animals, Vantara recently won the Prani Mitra Award, India’s highest honour in animal welfare.

Green spaces and culture for Mumbai

For Mumbai residents, she announced the Coastal Road Gardens, a 130-acre urban green space with cycling tracks, walkways, and plazas. She also celebrated the success of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which has brought Broadway shows, Indian classical performances, and global art to Indian audiences in just two years.

“This is not just about growth, but about shaping a compassionate, value-driven India,” she added.