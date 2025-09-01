Registered post merges with Speed Post from September 1: What changes for tracking, delivery, and pricing? India Post will merge its Registered Post service with Speed Post. This change aims to improve efficiency, tracking, and customer convenience.

New Delhi:

The Department of Posts (DoP) announced the merger of Registered Post with Speed Post services for all domestic mail, effective from September 1, 2025. According to the circular, dated July 2, 2025, the reason behind this major change is an aim to make the mail service more streamlined and “deliver greater customer convenience by consolidating similar services under a unified framework". This means that starting September 1, individuals and businesses who previously used Registered Post will now send their items via Speed Post, which offers quicker delivery and real-time tracking features.

What happens to registered post?

From September 1, the "Registered Post" label will no longer be available for domestic mail. All such mail will be treated and processed as Speed Post. Registered Post, which was traditionally used for secure and accountable delivery with features such as proof of delivery and acknowledgment due, will no longer be a standalone service. Those features, however, will not disappear. India Post has clarified that they will be offered as value-added services within Speed Post.

Proof of delivery: Now optional and chargeable

One of the key distinctions of Registered Post has been its built-in proof of delivery, including a recipient’s signature. With the merger, this will now be an optional, paid add-on under Speed Post. Customers who require proof of delivery or addressee-specific delivery must request these features at the time of booking. The current charge for proof of delivery is ₹10 per article, in addition to the Speed Post tariff.

How will the tracking change

Tracking under Speed Post is generally considered more robust and faster than Registered Post. Speed Post allows real-time online tracking, SMS updates, and faster query resolution through customer support. With Registered Post services being absorbed into this system, customers can expect more reliable tracking and visibility throughout the delivery process.

Speed post pricing: What it will cost you

India Post’s Speed Post tariff is based on distance and weight. Here's a breakdown of current Speed Post pricing for consignments (in Rs):

Tariff structure of Speed Post Weight Local Up to 200 Kms 201 to 1000 Kms 1001 to 2000 Kms Above 2000 Kms Up to 50 grams 15 35 35 35 35 51-200g 25 35 40 60 70 201-500g 30 50 60 80 90 Additional 500g or part 10 15 30 40 50

How long will Speed Post take to deliver?

Delivery times vary depending on the origin and destination. Below are the average delivery timelines:

Category Average time taken Local 1-2 days Metro to Metro 1-3 days State Capital to State Capital 1-4 days Within the Same State 1-4 days Rest of the country 4-5 days

An additional day may be required for deliveries to branch offices.

Definition of 'local' for Speed Post delivery:

Within the same PIN code area (small towns or kasbas)

Within the municipality limits (for non-metro cities)

Within identified metro PIN codes (for metro cities)

What should you do if you used registered post earlier?

If you have regularly used Registered Post, you now need to use Speed Post for similar services. However, if you require features like proof of delivery or addressee-specific handover, you must explicitly ask for these and pay applicable charges.

It is advisable to confirm the specific service level and documentation required with your local post office.

Government departments, courts, and legal offices that have traditionally used Registered Post with Acknowledgement Due (RPAD) will need to update their procedures. The DoP has instructed all Directorates and Divisions to revise their administrative instructions, SOPs, manuals, and forms to reflect the transition to Speed Post.