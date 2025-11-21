Red Fort blast: NIA detains taxi driver in Faridabad, recovers grinder used in mixing urea from his residence Red Fort blast latest update: The probe agency suspects that Dr Muzammil used to grind urea with these grinders in room number 15 of the hostel, where 358 kg of explosives and ID material were recovered.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday detained a driver named Shabbir from the Dhauj area of ​​Faridabad and recovered a grinder, a flour mill, and some electronic machines from his home. It is suspected that Dr Muzammil used this grinder to grind urea.

Dr Muzammil used to grind urea with these grinders

The probe agency suspects that Dr Muzammil used to grind urea with these grinders in room number 15 of the hostel, where 358 kg of explosives and ID material were recovered.

The driver was detained based on Dr Muzammil's information and he told police that Mujhmil had brought the machines to the driver's house, claiming he had brought them as a gift for his sister's wedding.

He later took these machines to Dhauj, where he used to grind urea in room number 15 of the hostel, where 358 kg of explosives were recovered. The explosives were then prepared by mixing chemicals stolen from Alfalfa University.

NIA takes custody of three doctors and a preacher

On Thursday, the NIA took custody of three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 car blast outside the Red Fort in which 15 people were killed.

Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed as well as Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay had earlier been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The anti-terror probe agency took them into custody in Srinagar following production orders from the district sessions judge at the Patiala House court here, according to a statement from an NIA spokesperson.

"They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured, as per NIA investigations," the spokesperson said.

Red Fort blast: Total arrest number increases to six

With their custody shifting to the NIA, which formally took over the case on November 11, the number of people booked in connection with a 'white collar' terror plot has gone up to six.

The NIA has already arrested two people -- Amir Rashid Ali and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish.

Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden i20 that detonated outside the Red Fort, had allegedly bought the car in Ali's name. Wani was arrested after it emerged that Umar had been trying to "brainwash" him to becoming a suicide bomber, officials said.

He was not persuaded but is alleged to have agreed to participate as an overground worker for the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Those arrested are alleged to be at the centre of the terror module busted by Jammu and Kashmir police along with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Investigations led to the Al Falah university in Faridabad where 2,900 kg of explosives was recovered.

It all started on the intervening night of October 18-19, when posters of the banned JeM surfaced on walls just outside Srinagar city. The posters warned of attacks on police and security forces in the Valley. Three people -- Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid -- were arrested after CCTV footage showed them pasting the posters.

Also Read:

Operation Kafir: Shaheen targeted vulnerable Muslim women, girls for suicide-bomb recruitment, say sources