How India's COVID-19 recovery rate brings hope: A look at the numbers

India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past nine lakh today, just three days after it crossed the eight-lakh mark. The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 9,06,752 while the death toll mounted to 23,727. Of the total instances of the infection, the number of recoveries stood at 5,71,459, leaving 3,11,565 cases active. Amid increasing numbers, the rising recovery rate is what gives us some hope.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

According to the Health Ministry, there are 20 states that have a recovery rate which is more than the national average of the country which stands at 63 percent.

Uttar Pradesh has a recovery rate of 64 percent, followed by Odisha (67%), Assam (65%), Gujarat (70%), Tamil Nadu (65%).

Between May 2 to May 30, the number of active cases was more than recovered cases. Post that, the difference between the number of active and recovered cases has been increasing. Today, the number of recovered cases is 1.8 times higher than the active cases.

In May, the recovery rate was around 26 percent and that rose to 48 percent by May-end. It further increased to about 63 percent by July 12 in the country.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM HEALTH MINISTRY'S PRESSER:

Rajesh Bhushan, OSD Ministry of Health

WHO says if you are testing 140 people per day, per 10 lakhs, that would be indicative of comprehensive testing. There are 22 states who test 140 or over tests per day, per million. We advise the states/UTs to increase testing to meet WHO criteria

Balram Bhargava, ICMR DG

There are 2 Indian indigenous candidate vaccines. They have undergone successful toxicity studies in rats, mice, and rabbits. Data was submitted to DCGI following which both these got clearance to start early phase human trials early this month. These candidates have got their sites ready and they are doing their clinical study on approximately a 1000 human volunteers each at different sites. Russia has fastracked a vaccine which has been successful in its early phases. They have fastrakced its development. China has fastracked its vaccine programme and has also fastracked its studies with that vaccine in China. The US, as your read today, has fastracked two of its vaccine candidates. The UK is also looking at how it can fastrack the Oxford vaccine candidate, how it can fastrack it for human use.

