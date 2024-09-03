Reaching home on Diwali-Chhath will be easy, 28 special trains will run on these routes: Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Security personnel attempt to control passengers rushing to board a train to travel home for the Chhath Puja festival, at New Delhi Railway Station

Indian Railways is continuously making preparations keeping in mind Diwali-Chhath this year. In view of the increasing number of passengers during the festival, Central Railway is going to run 28 special trains. These festival special trains will help in controlling the increasing number of passengers traveling to the northern regions of India during the peak season. According to the news of Financial Express, the Railways has shared the timing and complete details of the departure and arrival of these trains.

LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Special

Train No. 01053: Will leave LTT Mumbai on Wednesday (30.10.2024 & 06.11.2024) at 12:15 hrs and reach Banaras at 16:05 hrs the next day.

Train No. 01054: Will leave Banaras on Thursday (31.10.2024 & 07.11.2024) at 20:30 hrs and reach LTT Mumbai the next day at 23:55 hrs.

These trains consist of 6 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Class coaches including one Guard Brake Van and one Generator Car (20 LHB coaches).

LTT-Danapur Bi-weekly Special

Train 01009: Will leave LTT Mumbai at 12:15 hrs on Monday & Saturday (26.10.2024, 28.10.2024, 02.11.2024, & 04.11.2024) and will reach Danapur at 17:00 hrs the next day. Train 01010: Will leave Danapur at 18:15 hrs on

Tuesday & Sunday (27.10.2024, 29.10.2024, 03.11.2024, & 05.11.2024) and will reach LTT Mumbai at 23:55 hrs the next day.

These trains consist of 6 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Class coaches, including one Guard Brake Van and one Generator Car (20 LHB coaches).

LTT-Samastipur Weekly Special

Train 01043: Will leave LTT Mumbai on Thursday (31.10.2024 & 07.11.2024) at 12:15 hrs and reach Samastipur next day at 21:15 hrs. Train 01044

: Will leave Samastipur on Friday (01.11.2024 & 08.11.2024) at 23:20 hrs and reach LTT Mumbai on third day at 07:40 hrs.

These trains consist of 6 AC-III Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 3 Second Class coaches including one Guard Brake Van and one Generator Car (20 LHB coaches).

LTT-Prayagraj Weekly Special

Train 01045: Will leave LTT Mumbai on Tuesday (29.10.2024 & 05.11.2024) at 12:15 hrs and reach Prayagraj at 11:20 hrs the next day. Train 01046

: Will leave Prayagraj on Wednesday (30.10.2024 & 06.11.2024) at 18:50 hrs and reach LTT Mumbai at 16:05 hrs the next day.

These trains consist of 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 8 Second Class coaches including 2 Guard Brake Vans (18 ICF coaches).

LTT- Gorakhpur Bi-weekly Special

Train 01123: Will leave LTT Mumbai at 12:15 hrs on Friday & Sunday (25.10.2024, 27.10.2024, 01.11.2024, & 03.11.2024) and will reach Gorakhpur at 18:55 hrs next day. Train 01124: Will leave Gorakhpur at 21:15 hrs on Saturday & Monday. (26.10.2024, 28.10.2024, 02.11.2024, & 04.11.2024) and will reach LTT Mumbai at 07:25 hrs on third day.)

These trains will have 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 8 Second Class coaches, 2 Guard Brake Vans (18 ICF coaches).