RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Das confirmed the news through his Twitter handle and said that he is asymptomatic and will continue to work from isolation till he recovers from the coronavirus. He also said that the work in RBI will go normally as he is in touch with all deputy governors and other officers through video conferencing and telephone.

He wrote, "I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone."

I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) October 25, 2020

Currently, the RBI has full strength of four deputy governors B P Kanungo, M K Jain, M D Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao.

The RBI governor was quite active during the lockdown period and post unlock period to keep the economy and financial market in good shape. He used both conventional and unconventional monetary policy tools to support economic recovery hit by COVID-19 crisis.

63-year-old Das is the 25th governor of the RBI after being appointed by ACC on December 11, 2018. He is also a retired 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India crossed the 78-lakh mark on Sunday with 50,129 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours.

However, the COVID-19 recovery rate has touched 90 percent in India while 6,68,154 active cases in the country account for 8.50 percent of the total caseload.

