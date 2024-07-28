Rahul Gandhi reacts to death of UPSC aspirants in Delhi: 'Combined failure of system, people paying price...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (July 28) condoled the death of three civil services aspirants due to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching centre in the national capital, and said that common people are paying the price for unsafe construction and irresponsibility of institutions at every level.

The three civil services aspirants died after the basement of the building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday, officials said.

Rahul Gandhi reacts

“The death of students preparing for competitive exams due to waterlogging in the basement of a building in Delhi is very unfortunate. A few days ago, a student died due to electric shock during the rains,” he posted on X.

"This collapse of infrastructure is a combined failure of the system. The common citizen is paying the price of unsafe construction, poor town planning and irresponsibility of institutions at every level by losing his life," Rahul Gandhi added.

A safe and comfortable life is the right of every citizen and the responsibility of governments, he asserted.

What happened in the case so far?

The Delhi Police on Sunday detained the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre where three students died due to flooding following heavy rains, officials said. Police have booked them under charges of culpable homicide among others, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

