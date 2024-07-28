Old Rajinder Nagar flooding case: Owner, coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle arrested by Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain.

Old Rajinder Nagar flooding: Delhi Police today (July 28) arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre where three students died due to flooding following heavy rains. Police has booked them under charges of culpable homicide among other charges, they added.

"We have registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. So far we have detained two people- owner and coordinator of the coaching centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said.

"Search and rescue operation ended. Total of three bodies were recovered from the basement. All were identified and we have informed the family members about the incident," the DCP said.

Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala were identified to have died in the incident, police said. The three civil services aspirants died on Saturday (July 27) after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

