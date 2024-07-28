Delhi: Video of moment surfaces when three aspirants died due to flooding in basement of UPSC coaching centre

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rau's coaching centre video

The video of the horrific incident at Old Rajinder Nagar in the national capital which claimed the lives of three civil service aspirants at the basement of the coaching institute being flooded surfaced, which showed the moment when attempts were being made to rescue the stuck students. Students held a protest and raised slogans against authorities outside the coaching centre over the deaths in the basement, which according to preliminary probe houses a library.

The deceased were identified as Taniya Soni (25), Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, and Naveen Dalvin (28) from Kerala.

Delhi Mayor issues directions to MCD

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed the MCD Commissioner that all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements which are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms. She ordered to take strict action against them immediately.

She said that an immediate enquiry to be conducted to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy. If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them.

AAP MLA terms incident 'criminal activity', demands action

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak demanded action in the incident and said that the drainage system of the city has collapsed due to BJP's rule in the MCD for 15 years. He termed the incident as "criminal activity".

"The water has receded now but enough is enough... This is a completely criminal activity, strict action should be taken against the officials who are responsible... Desilting (of drain) was done but still, there should be an inquiry and if someone is responsible, strict action should be taken... Delhi's drainage system has collapsed and the reason for this is that BJP was in power for 15 years. We have been here for the last 1 year and are working on the drains, but I do not want to get into any blame game, I want it to be investigated and strict action should be taken against whoever is responsible..." he said.

Delhi Police registers case

Delhi Police said that it has filed case against the coaching institute and the management of the building and has detained the owner of the coaching centre.

"Rescue operations were launched, along with Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service, NDRF was also involved. By the end of the search and rescue op...3 bodies were recovered from the basement. All 3 of them have been identified and the family members have been informed. They are, Shreya Yadav, native of Ambedkar Nagar district of UP, Tanya Soni, whose permanent address is Telangana and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala's Ernakulam. Case registered under sections 105, 106 (1), 115 (2), 290 and 35 of BNS. This case is against the coaching institute and the management of the building and those who were responsible for the maintenance of the drain of that place...so far we have detained the owner and coordinator of that coaching centre...further investigation underway," DCP Central M Harshavardhan said.