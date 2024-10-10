Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays last tributes to Ratan Tata in Mumbai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (October 10) paid last tributes to noted industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai. Notably, the Union Minister visited the NCPA lawns where the mortal remains of the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons, were placed and paid floral tributes.

Earlier, in a day, speaking at an event in Delhi, the Union Home Minister remembered Ratan Tata's legacy citing it will guide future generations in the industry.

He mentioned, "Shri Ratan Tata passed away yesterday. I extend my heartfelt tributes to him. He was a respected industrialist not just in India but the world. He took on leadership of Tata Group at a time when it was important for the Tata Group to make changes. He transformed the way of working and the many businesses of Tata Group."

"The business group under the leadership of Ratan Tata ji did a lot of work in many other areas including education and cancer treatment. Ratan Tata's legacy will guide people in the industry," the Union Minister remarked.



Moreover, in addition, leaders across the political spectrum paid their condolences on Ratan Tata’s passing. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Droupadi Murmu, while remembering Tata, spoke about his invaluable contributions to philanthropy and charity. She noted that with Tata’s passing, India has lost a global icon who seamlessly blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics.

"In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he carried forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire Tata Group, and his admirers across the globe," the President stated.