Piyush Goyal breaks down remembering Ratan Tata, says '140 crore Indians love him' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @PIYUSHGOYAL Union Minister Piyush Goyal with Ratan Tata

As the nation mourns the demise of the noted industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday (October 10), too became emotional remembering him. Speaking to the media about the passing of the iconic industrialist and 'spirited philanthropist,' Goyal shared a heartwarming moment from one of their past meetings.

Goyal recalled how they once invited Ratan Tata over for breakfast. He recounted the smallest gesture by Tata that left a lasting impression. "We had only served a simple meal of Idli, Sambhar, and Dosa... but he was so appreciative."

"I mean, he must have the world's best cooks. But he was so appreciative of that simple breakfast. He was so kind to all of us in the family. He was so kind to the server who was serving the breakfast," Goyal added.

Significantly, Goyal shared another thoughtful gesture made by Ratan Tata, which won over everyone's hearts.

"At the end of a very beautiful couple of hours that he spent at our home, when he was leaving, he asked my wife very sweetly – ‘Would you like to take a picture with me?’ We really wanted to, but were shy to ask. He offered it, and it is these small, thoughtful gestures that make Ratan Tata the man loved by 140 crore Indians and people around the world," Goyal remarked.

'Fondly remembering a true nationalist'

Earlier, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Piyush Goyal remembered Ratan Tata, calling him a true nationalist. "A mentor, friend, guide to many, inspiration for all… Fondly remembering a true nationalist dedicated to Viksit Bharat," he wrote.

Other leaders pay heartfelt condolences

In addition to Piyush Goyal, leaders across the political spectrum paid their condolences on Ratan Tata’s passing. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Droupadi Murmu, while remembering Tata, spoke about his invaluable contributions to philanthropy and charity. She noted that with Tata’s passing, India has lost a global icon who seamlessly blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics.

"In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he carried forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire Tata Group, and his admirers across the globe," the President stated.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his tribute, highlighted Ratan Tata’s pivotal role in building a self-reliant India and his lasting influence on entrepreneurs both in India and abroad.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata Ji—a towering figure of Indian industry, whose contributions towards building a self-reliant Bharat will forever be an inspiration to entrepreneurs in India and beyond. A man of deep commitment and compassion, his philanthropic contributions and humility reflect the ethos he embraced. As the ‘legend’ of Indian industry leaves behind a lasting legacy, Bharat will miss him dearly. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers, and the entire Tata Group during this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Vice President added.

READ MORE | India loses its 'Ratan' Tata: 'His legacy will guide people in the industry', says Amit Shah | LIVE

READ MORE | How Ratan Tata used his company in 'rebuilding lives' during crisis like corona pandemic, 26/11