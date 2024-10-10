Ratan Tata cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, Shah, CM Shinde, others attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ratan Tata dies at the age of 86 in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata passes away: Ratan Tata, the esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, was cremated with full state honours in Maharashtra's Worli on Thursday evening. He breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach-Candy Hospital on Wednesday. The chairman emeritus of the Tata Group was 86. He was also given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Mumbai Police after his mortal remains were brought to a crematorium in Worli for final rites.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal attended the funeral of Tata. Shah paid respects to the mortal remains of Tata on behalf of the Government of India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Laos to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

Earlier in the days, Tata's mortal remains were kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay respect. Tributes were poured in from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state. The Maharashtra government has declared one day of mourning.

About Ratan Tata

A well-known Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata gave vital leadership to India's largest conglomerate, the Tata Group. Born on December 28, 1937, in Bombay-now Mumbai-he belonged to a distinguished Parsi family as a child. He was the great-grandson of founder Jamsetji Tata of the Tata Group.

Though he never married, Ratan Tata is taken well by all in his humility, integrity, and vision. He remained active in public life, offering guidance and advice on various national and global platforms. His leadership has had a profound impact on Indian industry, and he continues to be an advocate for entrepreneurship and innovation. It can be said that Ratan Tata's legacy is a mix of ethical leadership, philanthropy, and commitment to India's social development lineage not unlike some of the most iconoclastic business leaders of the 20th and 21st centuries.

