Golden Chance! Rashtrapati Bhavan to be open for public viewing for six days a week | DETAILS

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Published on: May 16, 2023 18:25 IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for six days a week from June 1, 2023. The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays) in seven-time slots between 9:30 am and 4:30 pm. Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex is also open for visitors from Tuesday to Sunday (except on Gazetted Holidays).

People can witness the Change of Guard Ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan every Saturday from 8:00 am to 9:00 am. The Ceremony will not take place on Saturday if it is a Gazetted Holiday or if it is so notified by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

