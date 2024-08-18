Rapid Rail to run between Delhi-NCR to Meerut from today | Know details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rapid Rail to start between Ghaziabad-Meerut

The long wait for Rapid Rail is going to end today as Namo Bharat train will hit the tracks on August 18 at 2 pm. The train will start running from Ghaziabad to Meerut. The The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) while giving the information said that passengers will now be able to travel from NCR to Meerut from Meerut South RRTS station on Sunday.

In a statement, NCRTC said that a 42-km stretch of the 82-km long Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will start from 2 pm on Sunday. Officials say that the opening of these eight stretches will provide great relief to the passengers.

Fare details

For the standard coach, the fare between Sahibabad and Meerut South will be Rs 110 while for a premium coach, it will be Rs 220. In the 42 km stretch that is going to start today, there are a total of 9 stoppages from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Meerut South with Modinagar North as the second last one.

Total stations between Delhi and Meerut

Moreover in an entire section of the corridor between Delhi and Meerut, there will be 25 stations. NCRTC aims to complete the work between Delhi and Meerut by June 2025. Notably, the train was already running on 8 stations in the 34 km section. After the inclusion of 9 stations, the scope of this stretch will increase by eight kilometres.

Proposal to take Namo Bharat to Greater Noida West

There is also a proposal to take Namo Bharat from Ghaziabad to Greater Noida West, however, it has not yet been approved by the government. The first such track will be built in Noida on which both Metro and Rapid Rail will run simultaneously. Its route has been finalized later.

