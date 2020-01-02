Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
Mumbai-based cosmetic surgeon, who was accused by a television actress of rape in August last year, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court.

Mumbai Updated on: January 02, 2020 18:47 IST
Accused of raping TV actress, Mumbai cosmetic surgeon Dr Viral Desai gets anticipatory bail

Mumbai-based cosmetic surgeon, who was accused by a television actress of rape in August last year, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court. 

The complainant had alleged that Viral Desai tried to sexually assault her in his clinic in August 9, 2019. Viral Desai, however, claimed that he and the complainant were in a consensual relationship. He alleged that the complainant had purposefully misrepresented the facts in her complaint. 

Dr. Desai submitted photographs and WhatsApp messages as evidences showing that he and the complainant were in a consensual relationship since the past few years.

