Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Image Source : PTI Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi to take oath in Rajya Sabha today

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind, took oath as a member of the Upper House on Thursday. He had headed the five-judge bench which delivered a landmark judgement in the 70-year-old Ayodhya title dispute case before he retired from the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Meanwhile, the other Businesses in Rajya Sabha on Thursday also include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Gopal Narayan Singh presenting a report of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Resource Development on the subject "Issues related to the safety of women".

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also move the Dam Safety Bill, 2019 and seek to pass it.

The Bill provides surveillance, inspection, operation, and maintenance of the specified dam for the prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for an institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Bhupender Yadav will raise a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The House will also continue the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which was raised by member T.K.S. Elangovan on Wednesday.

Partap Singh Bajwa will raise a discussion on the working of the Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Also Read | Plea filed in SC against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's Rajya Sabha nomination

Also Read | Who is Ranjan Gogoi? All you need to know about President's Rajya Sabha choice​