Ranchi violence: 29 arrested so far for protesting after Friday prayers

Ranchi violence: Protests had broken out in Ranchi on June 10, after Friday prayers, against remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammad. As many as 29 persons have been arrested in connection with the violent protests, informed police on Wednesday. "A total of 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Ranchi on Friday, 10th June," said Ranchi Police.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police arrested 6 people in the case. "All 6 persons arrested are named accused in the case. These accused are brought to Kotwali PS from different parts of Ranchi and interrogation is going on," said Superintendent of Police in Ranchi Anshuman Kumar.

Two people died and several others sustained injuries as the protest turned violent outside the mosques after Friday prayers.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, hours after putting up posters of those allegedly involved in the recent violent protests in Ranchi, Jharkhand Police took them down from various parts of the capital city citing "technical flaws".

Even as the ruling JMM opposed the police's move, the law enforcers said the errors would be rectified and the posters put up again.

On Monday, the governor had questioned why police personnel was not wearing protective gear during the protests, how many arrests were made and what action was taken against rumor-mongers.

