Image Source : TWITTER @DEORAMPUR Rampur man calls COVID-19 helpline asking for hot samosas, made to clean drain as punishment

From the time the entire country has gone under a 21-day lockdown amid the deadly coronavirus breakdown, there is no doubt that people have been facing difficulties and shortage. In such a 'bizarre shortage', a youth in Rampur called up the district magistrate's control room and asked for hot samosas with chutney. Despite being ticked off by the control room, he kept calling and asking for four samosas -he claimed he had a craving for the snack. Irritated with the repeated calls by this errant resident, the Rampur District Magistrate decided to teach him a lesson and set a precedent. Though, the district magistrate Aujaneya Kumar asked the officials to send him four samosas, as a punishment for troubling officials during lockdown, he also sent out an order for the youth to clean the drain.

Later, the district magistrate shared pictures of the youth cleaning the drain on his Twitter handle though he did not name the youth.

According to a report in Times of India, the Rampur helpline number has received many such calls. A day before someone wanted pizza delivered at his home.

The Uttar Pradesh government has setup helpline numbers to come to the aid of the marginalised section affected by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive cases in India

India have now increased to 1,071 with 29 deaths, informed the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 942, while 99 people have been either cured or discharged and one has migrated, the ministry stated.