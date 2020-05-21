Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. BJP leader shot dead in UP's Rampur

BJP leader shot dead in UP's Rampur

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rampur councillor's husband Anurag Sharma has been shot dead in Aghapur area. Late on Wednesday, Sharma was returning to his Jwala Nagar home on his scooty when unidentified assailants, who came on a motorbike, sprayed him with bullets.

IANS IANS
Lucknow Updated on: May 21, 2020 10:41 IST
BJP leader's husband shot dead in UP (Representational image)
Image Source : PTI

BJP leader's husband shot dead in UP (Representational image)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rampur councillor's husband Anurag Sharma has been shot dead in Aghapur area. Late on Wednesday, Sharma was returning to his Jwala Nagar home on his scooty when unidentified assailants, who came on a motorbike, sprayed him with bullets. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

According to reports, Sharma had a criminal background and several cases were registered against him. His supporters vandalized the district hospital requiring more force to be deployed. His wife Shalini Sharma is a BJP councilor in Rampur.

Inspector General Ramit Sharma is leading the probe. He has visited the spot and ordered three teams to be set up to track the assailants. "We will arrest the accused at the earliest. The matter is being investigated," he told reporters.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X