Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, mastermind of Nabha jailbreak, to be extradited from Hong Kong today

Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, mastermind of Nabha jailbreak, to be extradited from Hong Kong today

According to the Punjab Police, since 2018, it has been trying to extradite gangster Ramanjit Singh alias Romi from Hong Kong. The police officials also went to Hong Kong and fought a long legal battle there to bring him back to India. Finally, the police succeeded.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: August 22, 2024 13:42 IST
Gangster Ramanjit Singh alias Romi
Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster Ramanjit Singh alias Romi

Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, one of the most wanted gangsters and key accused of the Nabha jailbreak, would be extradited to India from Hong Kong on Thursday. The jailbreak mastermind will be brought to India today at 4 pm at Delhi airport as a part of an operation led by Punjab Police and other security agencies.

Earlier, a court in Hong Kong approved the Indian police’s allegations against Singh as substantial grounds for his extradition.

A Punjab Police team completed all the formalities for his extradition from Hong Kong once after the government received formal approval in this regard. Interpol had put him on a global watch list following the requests by the Indian security agencies. Romi has been under Hong Kong police custody since 2018 on the basis of an Interpol red corner notice issued against him in 2017.

According to the investigating agencies, he was the nodal point of the terrorist gangster nexus. Romi was involved in many cases of drugs and arms smuggling.

What was Nabha jailbreak case?

He played a key role in the Nabha jailbreak case in which several gangsters broke the jail amid a high security and freed 6 gangsters and other criminals on November 27, 2016. A group of gangsters dressed as policemen attacked security guards at a high-security jail. Romi had provided money, weapons and other logistical support in the Nabha jailbreak case. 

Recently on August 6, 2024, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region issued an order for Ramanjit's surrender.

Also read: Ayodhya rape case: Accused Moid Khan's shopping complex bulldozed by Yogi government | WATCH

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement