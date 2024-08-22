Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, mastermind of Nabha jailbreak, to be extradited from Hong Kong today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster Ramanjit Singh alias Romi

Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, one of the most wanted gangsters and key accused of the Nabha jailbreak, would be extradited to India from Hong Kong on Thursday. The jailbreak mastermind will be brought to India today at 4 pm at Delhi airport as a part of an operation led by Punjab Police and other security agencies.

Earlier, a court in Hong Kong approved the Indian police’s allegations against Singh as substantial grounds for his extradition.

A Punjab Police team completed all the formalities for his extradition from Hong Kong once after the government received formal approval in this regard. Interpol had put him on a global watch list following the requests by the Indian security agencies. Romi has been under Hong Kong police custody since 2018 on the basis of an Interpol red corner notice issued against him in 2017.

According to the investigating agencies, he was the nodal point of the terrorist gangster nexus. Romi was involved in many cases of drugs and arms smuggling.

What was Nabha jailbreak case?

He played a key role in the Nabha jailbreak case in which several gangsters broke the jail amid a high security and freed 6 gangsters and other criminals on November 27, 2016. A group of gangsters dressed as policemen attacked security guards at a high-security jail. Romi had provided money, weapons and other logistical support in the Nabha jailbreak case.

Recently on August 6, 2024, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region issued an order for Ramanjit's surrender.

