Ram Vilas Paswan, a strong voice for Dalits, no more | Photos to take down memory lane

Image Source : PTI Ram Vilas Paswan being sworn-in as a Cabinet minister by President Ram Nath Kovind during the oath taking ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, who was one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in the country, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday after undergoing a heart surgery. With his demise, he has left behind a void in regional and national politics. Whether it's the ruling party or the opposition, leaders from all political parties are heartbroken over the departure of a politician who evoked the respect of his contemporaries, cutting across party lines.

As nation remembers an ace politician, a look at Ram Vilas Paswan's life in photos

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Ram Vilas Paswan, his son Chirag Paswan and family members arrive for the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha at Parliament House, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being greeted by Ram Vilas Paswan during the NDA parliamentary board meeting, at Central Hall of Parliament House, in New Delhi.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan exchange greeting during an Iftaar party in Patna.

BJP National President Amit Shah with Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Rajya Sabha leader Anil Balooni display the victory sign on their arrival at Parliament House, in New Delhi.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Lok Jan Shakti Party President Ram Vilas Paswan at Paswan's residence in New Delhi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu receives a bouquet during a call-on by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, in New Delhi.

Prime minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan being garlanded during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, at Ramnagar in West Champaran.















Announcing Paswan's demise, his son Chirag tweeted, "Papa, you are no more in this world but I know you are with me wherever you are. Miss you papa."

Paswan has served as a Union minister under five prime ministers. He was also an eight time member of Parliament in Lok Sabha. He began his political career as a member of Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP). Paswan became a member of Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969.

