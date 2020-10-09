Ram Vilas Paswan, a strong voice for Dalits, no more | Photos to take down memory lane

Friday, October 09, 2020
     
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, who was one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in the country, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday after undergoing a heart surgery.

New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2020 0:50 IST
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, who was one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in the country, passed away at a Delhi hospital on Thursday after undergoing a heart surgery. With his demise, he has left behind a void in regional and national politics. Whether it's the ruling party or the opposition, leaders from all political parties are heartbroken over the departure of a politician who evoked the respect of his contemporaries, cutting across party lines.

Announcing Paswan's demise, his son Chirag tweeted, "Papa, you are no more in this world but I know you are with me wherever you are. Miss you papa."

Paswan has served as a Union minister under five prime ministers. He was also an eight time member of Parliament in Lok Sabha. He began his political career as a member of Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP). Paswan became a member of Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969. 

