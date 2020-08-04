Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Photo of Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach

Photo of Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a replica of the Ram Temple on Puri beach ahead of the 'bhumi puja' in Ayodhya.

IANS IANS
Bhubaneswar Published on: August 04, 2020 23:31 IST
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach
Image Source : PTI

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a replica of the Ram Temple on Puri beach ahead of the 'bhumi puja' in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Pattnaik has created a 5ft high replica of Ram Mandir with Lord Ram on sand sculpture at the Puri beach. He used about 4 tonnes of sand which took him five hours to create this sculpture.

"We are very happy that after a long time, the Ram temple will be constructed. It is a historic day for us," said the sand artist.

So far, Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions around the world and won many prizes for the country.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X