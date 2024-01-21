Ram Temple consecration: Himachal Pradesh declares public holiday on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sadhus cross a road, ahead of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced a public holiday across the state on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sukhu visited the Ram temple here during the day and also appealed to the people of the state to light earthen lamps at home on the occasion. "The Central government has announced a half-day holiday on January 22 but we are announcing a full-day holiday...," he told reporters outside the temple.

Apparently referring to the BJP, the chief minister further said, "Lord Ram does not belong to a particular political party, he is everyone's ideal and the culture of the country." "I will light a lamp in my house and encourage others to do the same. I will visit the temple in Ayodhya soon," Sukhu said.

He further said that a statue of Lord Ram would be built in Jakhu. The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Pran Pratishtha to take place on January 22

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes.

The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | J&K declares half-day holiday for Ram temple event, stringent security measures enforced

ALSO READ | Ram Temple event: Centre issues advisory against publishing false, provocative content | Details