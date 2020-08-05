Image Source : INDIA TV Only 32 seconds Shubh Muhurat for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan; these 5 Ratnas to be used

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Ayodhya is all decked up for the ground-breaking ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone of the Ram Temple. The temple town has been lit up in resplendent purple and green. The Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is all set to take place today, Wednesday (August 5). The ceremony is expected to begin at nearly 11:00 AM. The date set by N R Vijayendra Sharma of Belagavi, Karnataka is also apt for Vaastu Muhurta and ideal for Bhumi Puja.

The Bhoomi Pujan is very likely to take place at 12:30 PM, while the foundation stone will be laid at around 12:40 PM today which is the 'muhurt' for the ceremony. According to reports, priests and religious leaders have said that the muhurat or auspicious time to lay the foundation stone will last just a few seconds.

PM Modi has just 32 seconds to perform the Bhoomi Pujan at the most auspicious time possible. The muhurat will begin at 12:44:08 PM and come to an end at 12:44:40 PM today.

Here's are 5 Ratnas of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan:

Chandi Ka Kachhua

Chandi Ka Belpatra

Chandi Ki Shilla

Sone Ke Sheshnaag

Sone Ke Vastudev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Adityanath and 175 people who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians will attend the ceremony. PM Modi will attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya.

Those who have been invited are - Avichaldasji Maharaj, Swami Parmatmanandji Maharaj, Acharya Krishnamani Maharaj, Shambhunath Tundiya, Madhavpriyadasji Swami, Mahant Swamiji and Akhileshwar Dasji Maharaj.

Prior to the function, Modi will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi. Then he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

Ayodhya has become a fortress with extreme security measures and all entry points to the temple town have been blocked. Not only Ayodhya, security has been tightened across several states and cities in India in view of the bhoomi pujan ceremony amid the ongoing lockdown.

