Ram Mandir attack plot probe: Several other religious sites were on target, pen drive with blueprint recovered The joint teams of Gujarat ATS and Palawal STF had arrested the suspected terrorist Abdul Rehman, who was planning to attack Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The investigative agencies have made some shocking revelations in the Ram Mandir attack plot case. As per the information, the Gujarat ATS and Haryana STF have recovered a pen drive with a blueprint of the attack on Ram Mandir. According to the probe team, he was waiting for a final call from his handler in Pakistan to carry out the attack.

As per the initial investigation, several other temples were also on his radar apart from the Ram Mandir. Earlier, during the interrogation, Abdul confessed that Pakistan's spy agency ISI had inducted him to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) module. He was inducted in the module some ten months ago.

ISKP module spread across cities

The investigation has revealed that the ISKP module is spread across various cities where sleeper cells are active. The probe team also found several WhatsApp groups on Abdul's phone that have Pakistani members.

The team is getting help from experts to decode the messages. The teams have further intensified searches in several cities on the basis of revelations made by Abdul. The search for other members of the module has been started.

Abdul got training on video call

Notably, Abdul, during the interrogation, confessed that he took the training on a video call while sitting in his shop in Milkipur. Five days ago, he left his home for Faridabad. While leaving his home, he lied to his family that he was going to a Markaz in Delhi.