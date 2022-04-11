Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rakesh Tikait stands against Centre's paddy procurement policy, calls for 'another farmers protest'

As some Telangana leaders held a protest against Centre's paddy procurement policy in the national capital on Monday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait joined them and called for 'another farmers' protest'. Addressing the event, the BKU leader said, "There is a need for another protest. This is not a political platform, Chief Minister KCR is a farmer and he is not asking for votes here."

Tikait also added that the farmer umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will back every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers' issues.

"If farmers speak about the issues then ED is sent. Where to complain? But the farmer is not weak and will fight for the rights. We demanded the law on MSP guarantee but the Centre says it is a state matter," Tikait added.

Extending suport to the Telangana government for extending support to the farmers' protest on the Delhi borders, Tikait said, "Big thanks to the Telangana government for supporting us in the battle which we fought for 13 months. Grateful that you have come to Delhi to protest for the farmers' issues. The Central government 13 months didn't understand the farmer issue," He further questioned the Centre on not providing free electricity to the farmers across the country.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister KCR issued a warning to the Centre over its paddy procurement policy and said that they would "go after the government" if crops are not "procured uniformly" in the next 24 hours.

(With ANI Inputs)

