Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Ashok Gasti dies, was coronavirus positive

Image Source : ANI Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader from Karnataka Ashok Gasti dies.

Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka leader Ashok Gasti died in Bengaluru on Thursday, losing battle with coronavirus. Gasti was admitted to city hospital after he was tested positive the infectious disease. The lawmaker sworned-in as Rajya Sabha member in July this year.

Sharing his condolenses, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla said, "Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. My condolences to the bereaved family."

Gasti was admitted on September 2 after he was caught with coronavirus. He was suffering from breathing problems and put on ventilator support. Gasti, 55, was elected unopposed to the Upper House on June 12 along with Iranna Kadadi of the BJP.

An advocate by profession, Gasti was from the barber community and belonged to Raichur district in the state's northern region, about 490 km away from Bengaluru. He was a law graduate and party's former Raichur district zilla parishad president.

