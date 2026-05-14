Rajnath's tough warning to Pakistan over any further misadventure: 'Jo ab tak nahi hua…'

Jaipur:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on issued a stern warning to Pakistan, declaring that if it once again dared to cast an evil eye on India, “something that has never happened before will happen.” Addressing a massive public gathering in Jaipur, Singh asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has sent a clear message to the world that terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Operation Sindoor has completed one year. When Pakistan-sponsored terrorists targeted innocent civilians, the entire country was outraged. Following this, India delivered a decisive response and stunned the enemy.We have made it clear that India is no longer a country that stays silent; attacks will be countered by entering the enemy's home, and no borders can stop us,” the Defence Minister posted on X along with a video of his address.

Highlighting India’s firm anti-terror stance, Singh said the country has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism from the very beginning. He praised the Indian Armed Forces for the success of “Operation Sindoor,” calling it a historic mission that has created a new chapter in India’s military response.

“We do not provoke anyone,” Singh said, “but if someone provokes us, we do not spare them.” He emphasised that India’s response to terrorism would now be swift and decisive.

Entire nation was outraged after Pahalgam attack

Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Defence Minister described it as a cowardly act carried out by terrorists who allegedly targeted victims after asking about their religion. “India believes in justice and humanity. Our culture does not support discrimination on the basis of caste or religion,” he said. “But terrorists from Pakistan came and killed innocent people after identifying their faith. The entire nation was outraged.”

Singh stated that India delivered a strong retaliatory response that left the enemy stunned. “We have proven that India is no longer a nation that suffers silently. If anyone attacks our citizens, we will enter their territory and respond forcefully,” he declared, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

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