All eyes on submarine deal, AI and cybersecurity: Rajnath Singh's 3-day Germany visit from April 21

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a three-day visit to Germany from April 21, with a focus on increasing the defence cooperation between New Delhi and Berlin. Rajnath, as part of his visit, will also hold talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders.

This will be the first time in seven years when an Indian defence minister will be visiting Germany. The previous defence minister to visit Germany was Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2019.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Rajnath's visit will provide an opportunity to review the ongoing defence cooperation and identify new avenues for collaboration between the defence industries of both countries.

"Discussions will focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring opportunities in emerging domains such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, and drones," said the defence ministry.

"A defence industrial cooperation roadmap and implementing arrangement for cooperation in UN Peacekeeping operations training are likely to be signed in the presence of both the defence ministers," the statement added.

Submarine deal likely to be signed?

During his Rajnath's Germany visit, India and Germany will likely sign a deal for six advanced conventional submarines (Project 75I) for the Indian Navy. The deal is expected to be between Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 99,000 crore under which the submarines will be built in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (Mumbai) in collaboration with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

These submarines under P-75I will sharpen the Indian Navy's underwater capabilities.

AI, cybersecurity in focus

Other than the submarine deal, the focus will also be on increasing cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and drones. The two countries may also sign a deal for a defence industrial cooperation roadmap.

Apart from this, discussions will also be held on increasing military-to-military cooperation, and joint participation in global peace missions. It is worth noting that Rajnath will also meet representatives of leading German defence companies, with a view to promoting joint development and co-production under the 'Make-in-India' initiative.

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