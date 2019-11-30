Pak indulging in proxy war as it can't win conventional war: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Pakistan has been waging a “proxy war” against India in the form of terrorism as it cannot win a conventional war. He said that Pakistan has been exposed at the global platforms on the issue of terrorism and is now "isolated".

"Pakistan has chosen the path of proxy war in the form of terrorism. But I am saying it with full responsibility that Pakistan will get nothing except defeat in this proxy war," said Rajnath Singh, who was reviewing the passing out parade of 137th course at National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, said.

Singh said that the way Pakistan has been exposed and kept isolated on global platforms for its terrorism, was because of the “successful strategic approach” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Indian Armed Forces, Central police forces and police forces are the country's strength against terrorism.

"The biggest credit for our striking capacity against terrorism goes to Indian Armed Forces, CAPFs and Police forces who have foiled the ill-motives in the protracted war," said Defence Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Pak media blames Imran Khan government for 'inept' handling of Gen Bajwa's extension case​

ALSO READ | Terror incidents in J&K have come down to almost nil after abrogation of 370: Rajnath Singh