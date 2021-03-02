Image Source : RAJNATH SINGH/TWITTER 'Bas ho gaya': Rajnath Singh gets his first dose of COVID vaccine

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at RR hospital in New Delhi, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.

"Bas ho gaya," the BJP veteran uttered as a medical staff administered the vaccine. Singh thanked the doctors and paramedic staff at the RR hospital for the vaccination, thereby urging everyone eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID free.

He said India's resolve for making the country COVID free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. "The vaccine is completely safe and hassle free," he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his first jab of the vaccine, as the second phase kicked off for those above 60 years and 45+ with comorbidities.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. Apart from him, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, today got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

Meanwhile, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

READ MORE: Opinion | Covid vaccination: How Modi inspired

READ MORE: PM Modi now among world leaders who received COVID-19 vaccine

Latest India News