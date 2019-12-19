Image Source : PTI 'Stay united': Rajinikanth expresses concern over citizenship act violence

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying violence and rioting cannot be a way to find solution to any issue.

Though the actor did specify any incident, he said "the ongoing violence gives me great pain. " "Violence and rioting should not become a way to find

solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation's security and welfare, " he said in a tweet.

"The ongoing violence gives me great pain," he added. The actor's statement comes on a day when Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were rocked by violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, with two persons being killed in Mangaluru in police firing.

In Lucknow, anti-CAA protesters went berserk in parts of the city, hurling stones and damaging police outposts and a number of vehicles mainly in the Old City areas of the Uttar Pradesh capital, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to control the situation. A man died of a firearm injury while passing by a demonstration, but police denied the death was linked to police action.

ALSO READ | On camera: Protestors pelt stones at cops during citizenship law demonstration in Gujarat