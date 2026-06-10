'Just want our daughter back safe': Family's wait grows longer as MBA student remains missing for 12 days

New Delhi:

As rescue teams continue their massive search operation in the rugged mountains of Uttarkashi, one family in Ramnagar is living through an endless wait. For them, the story is no longer about a missing trekker, it is about a daughter, a granddaughter and a sister whose absence has left an entire household shattered. Twenty-four-year-old Babita Pandey, an MBA student, went missing during a trek to Dayara Bugyal on May 30. Despite days of searching by multiple agencies, there has been no trace of her.

At her home in Ramnagar, every conversation ends with the same prayer: "May Babita return home safely."

A father’s plea: ‘We just want her back’

Babita's father, Gopal Pandey, says the family is struggling to cope with the uncertainty. His voice breaks every time he speaks about his daughter, whose future was filled with dreams and ambitions. According to family members, Babita was pursuing an MBA while also working part-time. She was known as a hardworking and determined young woman who was focused on building a better future for herself and her family.

Now, those dreams have been replaced by anxiety and unanswered questions.

"We just want our daughter to come back safe," her father has repeatedly appealed to authorities.

Family already battling hardships

The tragedy has hit the family particularly hard because they have already faced significant challenges in recent years. Nearly five years ago, Gopal Pandey suffered severe injuries in a road accident and was left permanently disabled. Unable to walk, he now spends his days waiting for news about his daughter.

Family members say he never imagined that a trekking trip would turn into a nightmare that has left the entire family in distress.

Grandmother breaks down remembering her granddaughter

The pain is equally visible in Babita's grandmother, Laxmi Pandey, who has been appealing to rescue teams and officials to continue the search. Overcome with emotion, she has urged authorities to do everything possible to bring her granddaughter home safely.

Her appeals reflect the emotions of a family clinging to hope even as each passing day becomes more difficult.

Search operation intensifies

Babita had travelled to Dayara Bugyal with two friends and stayed at Goi Base Camp before she went missing on May 30. A large-scale search operation involving the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, police, forest department and disaster management teams is currently underway. More than 150 personnel, along with drones and sniffer dogs, have been deployed in the search effort.

As the search continues, investigators have also turned their attention to the trekking arrangements. Officials say the trekking agency involved is being investigated after authorities allegedly discovered irregularities related to permits.

The agency's registration has been suspended, while Babita's two trekking companions and others associated with the trek are being questioned as part of the ongoing probe. For authorities, the operation remains a challenging rescue mission in difficult terrain. For Babita's family, however, every hour is an emotional battle between fear and hope.

As rescue teams comb through forests, valleys and mountain trails, her loved ones continue to wait for the one piece of news they have been praying for since May 30 that Babita Pandey has been found and is on her way home.

Also Read: Two detained, trekking agency under lens: Heads roll after MBA student goes missing on Uttarakhand trek